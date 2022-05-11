Apple's iPod Touch is selling out in some configurations less than 24 hours after it was discontinued.

As noted by MacRumors, some configurations including the 256GB model in all colors are listed as sold out on Apple's US website. The (PRODUCT)RED version is also listed as sold out for delivery, however, all models may have some limited in-store availability for in-store pickup.

There is also a dearth in stocks on Amazon, with nearly all configurations sold out.

Apple announced that the iPod Touch, and by proxy the iPod as a whole, was being discontinued as of Tuesday this week. The company stated:

Since its introduction over 20 years ago, iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go. Today, the experience of taking one's music library out into the world has been integrated across Apple's product line — from iPhone and Apple Watch to iPad and Mac — along with access to more than 90 million songs and over 30,000 playlists available via Apple Music.

Apple says that the legacy of the iPod lives on in all of Apple's music-capable devices like its best iPhone, the iPhone 13, its Apple Watch, iPads, and even the Mac.

Apple's Greg Joswiak said "Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We've integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there's no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music."