Apple has hired Ipsita Dasgupta, formerly of Hotstar, as the head of streaming services in India.

As reported by HerStory:

Global tech giant Apple has appointed Ipsita Dasgupta, as the country manager of India to head its streaming services which include App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, and the recently revamped Apple TV+. Ipsita, the former head of strategy and new ventures at India's largest OTT platform Hotstar has succeeded Khushboo Ponwar who now heads Apple in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. An MBA from Harvard Business School, Ipsita brings more than two decades of experience which include working at corporates like IBM, Cisco, and GE. Ashish Chowdhary, Managing Director of Apple India, will continue to head sales and devices operations in the country.

Apple has successfully rolled out Apple TV+ to India, an.d Dasgupta will oversee this along with the App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud. Beyond services, Apple is also trying to push its manufacturing base in the country. Recently, Indian authorities dropped several restrictive manufacturing clauses that Apple had previously been opposed to. The news should hopefully help Apple to grow its manufacturing operations in India, and it has previously been reported that Apple plans to shift 20 percent of its manufacturing and production to the country. This has been driven by the glaring need for diversification from Asia following the coronavirus pandemic, as well as generous initiatives from India's government in exchange for moving manufacturing to the country.