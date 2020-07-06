Another COVID-19 contact tracing app has launched that uses Apple and Google's Exposure Notification API.

Reported by 9to5Mac, Ireland has launched COVID Tracker Ireland, its official contact tracing app for the country.

Users who download the app will be able to track symptoms, anonymously warn others if they have tested positive, and be alerted if they have been exposed to someone with the virus.

If you use the app you will: Be alerted if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus

Be able to track your symptoms and get advice on what to do

Have the choice to anonymously warn others if you test positive for coronavirus - this will help keep other people safe

Protect yourself and others as everyone begins to return to normal life

Since Ireland is using Apple and Google's Exposure Notification API, the app uses Bluetooth instead of location tracking, meaning that any location data that is collected is stored locally on the device and that, if a user does choose to share data with the health agency, it will be anonymized.

Your data is collected anonymously and stored on your phone. Your name, location, or movements are not tracked. You will be asked to allow the app to collect: Your anonymous data

Anonymous data sent by other app users' devices You can choose: What data you want to share

To change your privacy settings at any time

To use the app without sharing any data at all No one will ever know your personal details unless you choose to share them. This includes the HSE.

If you are in Ireland and want to do your part to help contain the spread of the virus, you can download the COVID Tracker Ireland app from the App Store.