What you need to know
- Nine passengers have been arrested after a terrifying AirDrop incident on a flight in Israel.
- A plane departing from Tel Aviv returned to its gate after 166 passengers were sent harrowing images of aviation disasters including plane crashes.
- The plane took off hours later after security had checked the plane.
Nine passengers have been arrested after a plane in Tel Aviv was forced to return to its stand because hundreds of passengers were sent harrowing images of plane crashes via AirDrop.
According to multiple reports, passengers at Ben Gurion Airport were sent images by AirDrop as their AndoluJet flight to Istanbul began to taxi to the runway, prompting mass panic and forcing the pilots to return to the stand so security could check the plane.
From Reuters:
A taxiing plane returned to the gate at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday after photos of aviation disasters popped up on passengers' phones - sent, Israeli authorities believe, by nine people on board using the iPhone "AirDrop" function.
A spokesman for the Israel Airports Authority confirmed the incident was not a cyberattack, and that nine suspects had been arrested by police. They were described as Israeli citizens and "among the passengers." The spokesperson further confirmed that Apple's AirDrop feature on the iPhone was used to disseminate the image, reportedly to 166 passengers according to one local radio broadcaster.
At least one passenger fainted and another had a panic attack, according to the report.
All passengers and their baggage were taken off the plane for additional security checks, and the plane took off hours later than intended. If prosecuted and found guilty, the perpetrators could face up to three years in prison for disseminating false information.
The report echoes a similar indicent last year where a teenager caused a plan in san Francisco to be evacuated after sending a photo of an airsoft gun via AirDrop.
Watch this week's Indie Direct to find out what's coming in 2022!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Unlocking clothing in Nintendo Switch Sports leaves a bad taste in my mouth
For the first time in Nintendo's Sports series, players can work to unlock clothing and customization options. However, the way that Nintendo implemented this feature leaves much to be desired.
Apple TV+ just signed a 'Game of Thrones' star for drama 'The New Look'
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed 'Game of Thrones' star Maise Williams for the upcoming drama series 'The New Look.' The show, which will also feature Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche, doesn't yet have a release window.
Keep your Apple Watch Series safe with these great cases
You’ve got a gorgeous new watch; snag a case to keep it pristine.