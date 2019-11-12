The long-awaited Pokémon Sword and Shield games release on Nintendo Switch this Friday, November 15, 2019. Despite not being out yet, the games have already made many gamers upset. One of the biggest controversies, which the internet has dubbed as "Dexit," stems from Game Freak's decision to not include all previous Pokémon in the new game's Nation Pokédex. This means that several of the pre-existing Pokémon from previous generations don't appear in the new games, and they can't be transferred in from other games either.

Recently, Pokémon Sword and Shield's Pokédex was leaked on Twitter and Reddit, which finally confirmed which Pokémon would actually be in the new games and which ones wouldn't. This lead to a lot of angry reactions from fans who didn't see their favorite Pokémon listed. Some of them focused their anger on the employees at Game Freak, Nintendo, and The Pokémon Company. Pokémon Sword and Shield's producer, Junichi Masuda, has even received threats over his involvement with the new games. The hate hasn't stopped there. Many other media outlets that have been covering Pokémon content have also received hateful responses to their Pokémon coverage.

One such media outlet is Serebii.net, which is a popular resource that many Pokémon fans have used since it was first established in 1999. The man behind Serebii.net does his best to only include official release information from The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, and Game Freak. After the leaks, Game Freak officially revealed the existence of a few new Pokémon. Serebii.net then covered this information. Some of the responses to Serebii.net's updates have been downright hateful. This is truly disgusting given that he is a Pokémon lover himself who simply wants to share his enthusiasm with fellow Pokémon fans.