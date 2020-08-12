Back in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for both Nintendo's Wii U and Switch consoles. By the end of the year several amiibo for the games had also released. The last grouping to hit stores were The Champions: Urbosa, Revali, Mipha, and Daruk. In addition to being a hot collector's item, these figurines feature NFC chips, which when scanned while playing Breath of the Wild unlock in-game items.

As is the course for all popular amiibo, these figures were quickly bought up and became somewhat difficult to find unless you were willing to pay a high price. However, it looks as though the Revali and Mipha amiibos are getting a reprint.