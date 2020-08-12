Botw AmiiboSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

What you need to know

  • Several amiibo were created specifically for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
  • When used with the game, these NFC figures unlock in-game items.
  • Many of these amiibo have been hard to find in the last few months.
  • According to Nintendo America's support site, it looks like Revali and Mipha's amiibo will soon be getting a reprint.
  • At this time, it's unclear if the other Champions - Urbosa and Daruk - will also be given a reprint.

Back in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for both Nintendo's Wii U and Switch consoles. By the end of the year several amiibo for the games had also released. The last grouping to hit stores were The Champions: Urbosa, Revali, Mipha, and Daruk. In addition to being a hot collector's item, these figurines feature NFC chips, which when scanned while playing Breath of the Wild unlock in-game items.

As is the course for all popular amiibo, these figures were quickly bought up and became somewhat difficult to find unless you were willing to pay a high price. However, it looks as though the Revali and Mipha amiibos are getting a reprint.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Revali AmiiboMipha AmiiboSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

The CPSIA page on Nintendo America's support site shows that the two figures are slotted for production. So while you can currently purchase Mipha and Revali amiibo on Amazon for roughly $50 a piece, this reprinting might make acquiring them easier on your wallet.

At the moment, Urbosa and Daruk's amiibo are not listed as getting reprints. However, that could change in the near future.

Game money

Nintendo Gift Card

Get your favorite games

Nintendo gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the Nintendo eShop. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for Nintendo games.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.