It isn't just you – the internet is broken!

A check of Down Detector shows some huge names are now experiencing some sort of outage.

It isn't just you! Great big chunks of the internet are currently offline including the likes of Reddit, Amazon, Twitch, eBay, and more. Even Google's suffering.

As you might imagine, the people of the internet are now doing their best to entertain themselves while the internet apocalypse unfolds.

Have you tried turning it off and on again?

The internet is down but I'm still here, so 👋🏻



Also, dub dub dub dot imore dot com is good to go. Go read #wwdc21 stuff!

fastly devs right now.

Sites confirmed to be Having A Bad Day include Reddit, Twitch, CNN, Google, PayPal, Spotify, PayPal, BT, Stack Overflow, and many more. Apple Music is still fine though!

It isn't yet 100% clear what's going on, but there is some suggestion that CDN outfit Fastly is suffering its own outage, taking half of the web with it. But more importantly, when it will all end so we can go back to browsing Reddit!?

Fastly, the CDN provider, is having a massive outage, resulting in Twitch, Pinterest, Reddit, The Guardian, and the FT returning 503 errors.

Developing ....