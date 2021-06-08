It isn't just you – the internet is broken!

What you need to know
- Half of the internet isn't working as of right now.
- Sites like Reddit, Amazon, Twitch, eBay, and more are all unavailable.
Updated June 8, 2021: Fastly's status page now states "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented." Service is now being restored to most websites, but it might take a while for everything to come back online. Hang tight!
It isn't just you! Great big chunks of the internet are currently offline including the likes of Reddit, Amazon, Twitch, eBay, and more. Even Google's suffering.
A check of Down Detector shows some huge names are now experiencing some sort of outage.
As you might imagine, the people of the internet are now doing their best to entertain themselves while the internet apocalypse unfolds.
Sites confirmed to be Having A Bad Day include Reddit, Twitch, CNN, Google, PayPal, Spotify, PayPal, BT, Stack Overflow, and many more. Apple Music is still fine though!
It isn't yet 100% clear what's going on, but there is some suggestion that CDN outfit Fastly is suffering its own outage, taking half of the web with it. But more importantly, when it will all end so we can go back to browsing Reddit!?
Developing ....
