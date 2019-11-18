First launched in October 2019, macOS 10.15 Catalina offers lots of new features, including Sidecar, the move from iTunes to Music, and much more. If you haven't yet upgraded your device, you're probably asking yourself whether now is the right time. Have the glitches been worked out? Are there any major bugs? Are there any additional reasons not to upgrade?

Should you upgrade?

After the launch of macOS 10.15 Catalina, some early would-be adopters reported installation and compatibility issues. Since then, the company has released macOS 10.15.1, which will soon be followed by macOS 10.15.2.

These updates, like all software updates, include bug fixes and new features. For example, the macOS 10.15.1 update fixed issues relating to the Photos, Messages, Contacts, and Music app, among others. At the same time, it added 70 new or updated emoji.

Keep in mind that software is never bug-free. Recently, a vulnerability was discovered by Apple IT-specialist Bob Gendler in Apple's Mail application for macOS. Apple has plans to fix this bug soon, although the issue doesn't affect many users. The vulnerability isn't macOS Catalina-specific, however. The problem reportedly affects Mojave, High Sierra, and Sierra also.

The bottom line: Most people with a compatible Mac should now update to macOS Catalina unless you have an essential incompatible software title. If that's the case, you may want to use a virtual machine to keep an old operating system in place to use the outdated or discontinued software.

Who can use macOS Catalina?

Apple has designed macOS Catalina so that it works with a large number of devices, including:

MacBook, 2015 and later

iMac, 2012 and later

MacBook Air, 2012 and later

iMac Pro, 2017 and later

MacBook Pro, 2012 and later

Mac Pro, 2013 and later

Mac mini, 2012 and later

How to update

Please sure to check out our ultimate guide to updating from macOS Mojave to Catalina. Also, check out these other macOS Catalina-related posts: