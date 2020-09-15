What you need to know
- Google has a well-earned reputation for being late to add new iOS features to its apps.
- Sure, iOS 13 added dark mode a year ago but that isn't very long, right?
- Regardless, Google Meet now supports dark mode on iPhone and iPad.
Google has a reputation for being slow on the uptake in terms of new iOS features in its apps. That reputation is entirely earned, as proven by the latest update to Google Meet. According to the App Store release notes, version 45.5.0 now supports dark mode.
And it doesn't even warrant being the first bullet point, either!
In fairness to Google, the app did get "new and updated UI" so that's probably the most important thing here. But still, iOS 13 arrived in September 2019. Developers had hold of it months before then. And here we are, on the eve of iOS 14's GM release, and Google is finally getting around to dark mode.
Here's what else users can look forward to.
- New and updated UI.
- Dark mode is now supported.
- Dynamic type is now supported.
I know, I know. It's difficult to contain the excitement.
If you really can't hold yourself back, go download this free update from the App Store now. Don't forget to marvel at that new and updated UI, too!
