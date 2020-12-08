Reported by MacRumors, getting the battery serviced on your new pair of AirPods Max headphones will run you $79 in the United States. This, of course, is for repairs that fall outside of the one-year manufacturer warranty offered by Apple and those without AppleCare+ on the new headphones.

It was reported earlier today that AppleCare+, which extends the warranty to two years and also covers instances of accidental damage (with a fee), will cost $59 for AirPods Max. Once you fall out of coverage from the regular warranty or AppleCare+, however, you'll have to pay to take care of the battery in your new headphones.

After the one-year warranty on AirPods Max has expired or the up to two-year AppleCare+ coverage has come to an end, Apple will charge a $79 fee for battery servicing. For customers in the United Kingdom, Apple has listed the same AirPods Max out-of-warranty battery service fee as costing £309 – this is surely an error and one that Apple will no doubt correct soon.

Those who have purchased Apple's new AirPods Max headphones can add AppleCare+ coverage for a limited period of time so, if you haven't done it yet, now is the time to do it. AirPods Max, Apple's latest product in the AirPods lineup and its most premium set of headphones yet, went on sale today for $549 in the United States.