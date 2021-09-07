The rumors surrounding Apple Watch Series 7 are beginning to solidify, and we're hearing more about what we should expect from the next big thing in Apple wearables. But instead of hearing all about new features, we're hearing about whether we will be able to actually buy one of these things this month — and that might very much depend on how lucky you are.

We've heard rumors of later that had Apple Watch Series 7 production being ... problematic. Talk of the all-new design causing production problems meant that some of us thought Apple might now announce the new watch for a little while. But a new report out over the weekend suggests that isn't the case at all. Instead, Apple might announce the watch this month and make it available in limited quantities — or delay specific models entirely. It isn't clear which route Apple will go, but none of it fills me with confidence that buying an Apple Watch Series 7 on launch day will be a fun affair.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in his weekly Power On newsletter: