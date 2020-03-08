Today, March 8, is International Women's Day, a worldwide celebration of women's achievements and a day to consider how we can make the world a more gender-equal playing field. On International Women's Day, we here at iMore like to take a moment to focus on the achievements of women in tech. Something I hear more often than I like is that "there aren't enough women in tech" or that, "women don't like working in tech." That unbalanced sentiment has died down over the past decade, and the acknowledgment of women's participation in the tech industry has grown, but I still hear it even though it's not true. Every International Women's Day, Apple also puts a spotlight on the achievements of women in the tech industry by sharing with us a huge list of movies, music, books, apps and games, and podcasts, all with women either in charge as CEOs and founders or as developers and creators of the things we know and love. Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription Through the month of March, for Women's History Month, this year, you can sit in on some special "She Creates" Today at Apple events hosted by such names as Sarah Rothberg and Joyful Clemantine. You can also relax and enjoy some good movies or curl up with a good book written by women. On International Woman's Day, break out your kicks because you can get a special achievement award for a 20-minute walk. Just because you don't get a special Apple spotlight, doesn't mean you shouldn't celebrate your own achievements! Celebrating Women's History Month

Throughout the entire month of March, Apple is celebrating Women's History Month with dozens of Today at Apple events around the world spotlighting women in the "She Creates" series. You can get hands-on with professional photographers, learning how to take the perfect pic in any environment, get tips for writing the perfect poem, and even get your groove on to a live performance. Below are just a few things you can sign up for in San Francisco, but check your local Apple Store to see what's offered in your area. At Apple Union Square Ah-Mer-Ah-Su will perform live at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, along with a casual chat from the pop star about her experiences in the industry. The same Apple Union Square store will play host to photographer Jillian Knox as she explains her technique and will even give you hands-on pointers for creating good composition and making use of color. The Santa Rosa Plaza Apple Store will let you deconstruct Alicia Keys' song Underdog so you can remix your own version with your personal style. Find out more about She Creates and special Today at Apple events in your area by visiting Apple's dedicated page.