Today, March 8, is International Women's Day, a worldwide celebration of women's achievements and a day to consider how we can make the world a more gender-equal playing field. On International Women's Day, we here at iMore like to take a moment to focus on the achievements of women in tech. Something I hear more often than I like is that "there aren't enough women in tech" or that, "women don't like working in tech." That unbalanced sentiment has died down over the past decade, and the acknowledgment of women's participation in the tech industry has grown, but I still hear it even though it's not true.
Every International Women's Day, Apple also puts a spotlight on the achievements of women in the tech industry by sharing with us a huge list of movies, music, books, apps and games, and podcasts, all with women either in charge as CEOs and founders or as developers and creators of the things we know and love.
Through the month of March, for Women's History Month, this year, you can sit in on some special "She Creates" Today at Apple events hosted by such names as Sarah Rothberg and Joyful Clemantine.
You can also relax and enjoy some good movies or curl up with a good book written by women. On International Woman's Day, break out your kicks because you can get a special achievement award for a 20-minute walk. Just because you don't get a special Apple spotlight, doesn't mean you shouldn't celebrate your own achievements!
Celebrating Women's History Month
Throughout the entire month of March, Apple is celebrating Women's History Month with dozens of Today at Apple events around the world spotlighting women in the "She Creates" series. You can get hands-on with professional photographers, learning how to take the perfect pic in any environment, get tips for writing the perfect poem, and even get your groove on to a live performance. Below are just a few things you can sign up for in San Francisco, but check your local Apple Store to see what's offered in your area.
At Apple Union Square Ah-Mer-Ah-Su will perform live at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, along with a casual chat from the pop star about her experiences in the industry.
The same Apple Union Square store will play host to photographer Jillian Knox as she explains her technique and will even give you hands-on pointers for creating good composition and making use of color.
The Santa Rosa Plaza Apple Store will let you deconstruct Alicia Keys' song Underdog so you can remix your own version with your personal style.
Find out more about She Creates and special Today at Apple events in your area by visiting Apple's dedicated page.
In addition to the She Creates Today at Apple events, every day in March, the App Store will have a feature story spotlighting women developers, engineers, CEOs, and more. Be sure to visit the App Store on your iPhone or iPad to see who's being featured. The App of the Day and Game of the Day in the U.S. throughout March will also focus on women, either with apps and games created by them or staring them.
Check out these apps and games that all have women creating, developing, or in charge of the companies:
Looking for some T.V. and movie entertainment? Throughout March, Apple has a dedicated page called Championing Her Story with dozens of hit shows and movies written, directed, and starring women, as well as riveting stories about women. Here are some of my favorite picks:
International Women's Day, March 8
On International Women's Day, which is March 8, start your day with a 20-minute walk, run, or wheelchair workout to win the 2020 International Women's Day Activity app achievement. With this reward comes some fun animated stickers you can share with others in the Messages app.
You may also want to download a podcast or two to listen to while you're on your trip. Apple is spotlighting more than six dozen podcasts celebrating women in its feature "Changing the Narrative." Take a look at these spotlighted podcasts:
Everyone has a reason to celebrate International Women's Day. Whether you're celebrating your own achievements or those of your mothers, daughters, wives, partners, sisters, and best friends, be sure to take some time today to recognize what women around the world do to help keep the globe turning.
