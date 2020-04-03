What you need to know It looks like Apple News is down!

There's a huge spike on Downdector in the last hour.

The app states that there's a server or network problem and that the News feed is unavailable.

Don't worry, it's not just you, Apple News is down right now! There's been a huge spike on Downdetector in the last hour or so starting at around 4 am ET. When opening the Apple News app you get the following message: Feed Unavailable "There may be a problem with the server or network. Please try again later." There are also scattered reports on Twitter from several users across the UK and beyond. Apple News is having issues since 10:48 AM BST. https://t.co/Srdz1BnIWq RT if it's down for you as well #applenewsdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) April 3, 2020