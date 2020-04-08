If you're trying to send snaps right now and can't, you're not alone, Snapchat is definitely down.

Snapchat has now Tweeted from its Snapchat Support account to confirm it is aware of the issues and is looking into it:

We're aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight - we're looking into it 🛠️ — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) April 8, 2020

Nearly 30,000 outage reports have been logged on Downdetector in the last 20 minutes or so, and Downdector's outage map appears to show that the issues are global. Problems reported including both sending and receiving snaps. We're also seeing a lot of people engaging with our 'How to fix a login fail error on Snapchat' pieces.