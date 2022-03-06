Welcome to March, everybody! Honestly, I can't even believe it's already March 2022, but here we are. Time flies by way too fast, am I right? But since it's March, spring is coming, and so is an Apple event, so let's dive right in. A big week for Apple Even though there was a lot of speculation that we wouldn't be having an Apple event given the state of current world events and no invite drop last Tuesday, Apple psyched us all out. On Wednesday, six days before the rumored event, Apple finally dropped the invite for March 8, which is just two days from now! The event is titled "Peek Performance" and we're definitely expecting a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and at least one new Mac. But the title, Peek Performance, brings about some additional speculation. Could the "peek" be referring to an Apple VR headset coming in the future? Even if that's the case, I highly doubt we'll be seeing it any time soon. After all, while there were several rumors that a new product like a VR headset would possibly launch towards the end of 2022, there are also other conflicting reports that it has been delayed until at least 2023. Regardless, Tuesday may give us a small clue as to what we should expect in terms of Apple VR, if any. New iPhone SE on the way

One of the things we are definitely expecting at the Peek Performance event is an updated iPhone SE 3. We shouldn't be surprised to see it being brought up to speed to today's standards with 5G connectivity and perhaps a new chip. While we definitely shouldn't expect the A15 chip that is in the best iPhone, the iPhone 13 lineup, it should at least get bumped up to A14. I am hoping for more than just those minor improvements though. As I wrote in my iPhone SE 3 wish list, I would like to see a new design and some more camera upgrades. While I understand that one of the selling points for the iPhone SE is the fact that it still retains a Home button for those who don't want to switch over to Face ID, it would be cool if Apple moved Touch ID to the side button like with the iPad Air 4. That way, one could get more on the screen at once without sacrificing Touch ID. But of course, those people may also just prefer the Home button because of the familiarity of navigating with it. I mean, I hope for a new design, but it's probably just a pipe dream. I'm the type of power user who gets the Pro model each year, so the iPhone SE is not something I plan on purchasing, however, it would be nice to see it get bumped up to modern specs. Center Stage for the iPad Air