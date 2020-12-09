Those looking to score a great Apple Watch deal ahead of the holidays might be best served by going for a previous-generation model if you want the best savings. While Apple has a few options for you with the all-new Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, as well as the previous-gen Series 3 that has remained in the lineup, one of the best value options available right now is the Apple Watch Series 4.

It balances modern features that the Series 3 lacks while remaining more affordable than the 2020 releases, especially with deals like Woot's one-day sale offering refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models from as little as $220.

Time to save Apple Watch Series 4 Apple is officially no longer selling this series, so refurb options are now your best bet to save on it. The 40mm options at Woot start as low as $220, or just $20 more for 44mm, saving you over $100 versus the cost of going for the latest model. From $220 See at Woot

While Apple no longer sells the Series 4, these deals save you over $100 versus the cost of going for the latest Series 6 models, even considering their current discounts at Amazon and elsewhere.

It's also cheaper than the Apple Watch SE on sale right now. Considering the two are very similar and the Series 4 has the added ability to take an ECG, the older model might be better for what you want a smartwatch for.

Though the models on sale at Woot are not new and may have some minor cosmetic blemishes, they will work like new and come with a 90-day warranty in case of any issues.

In our Apple Watch Series 4 review from September 2018, we rated it with five out of five stars and remarked that while it may not be able to replace having your phone around just yet, it's practically an essential accessory for any iPhone user looking to stay connected at a glance. Apple Watch Series 4 features an edge-to-edge screen, boosted speed and battery life versus the Series 3, advanced health features like a built-in ECG and fall detection, plus a bunch of customizable watch faces.

Shipping is free at Woot if you log in with your Amazon Prime account. If you're not yet set up with Prime, you can start your 30-day free trial to save on shipping today and get in on all of the other benefits Amazon Prime has to offer.

If you're not sure which model is right for you, check out our guide to the best Apple Watch and then peruse the best Apple Watch deals to find the lowest price on the one you want.