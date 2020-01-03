What you need to know
- Apple has debuted a new 4K movie sale on iTunes.
- The sale discounts a number of award-winning movies to $5.
- A number of films in 1080p are also included in the sale.
Apple just launched its latest weekend movie sale on iTunes. Reported by 9to5Toys, the sale is discounting a number of award-winning films in 4K resolution to just $5. Many of these movies normally go for $10 or even upwards of $20, so this sale is bringing some to the lowest prices we've seen yet.
The films featured in the sale vary in the genre as well, offering anything from a tense drama to a heartfelt musical. Below are some of the top films featured in the limited-time sale:
A notable film not included in the $5 sale but worth mentioning is Ad Astra. The movie is apparently seeing its first discount from its usual price of $20 down to only $9.99.
There are a ton of other movies included in the sale that, while not in 4K resolution, still are worth a watch at the price.
You can find the full sale of all movies and shows on the iTunes or Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.
