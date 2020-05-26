A landmark jailbreak for iOS, unc0ver 5.0.0, was released at the weekend, theoretically letting all iOS users jailbreak their devices.

Less than 24 hours after the release of iOS 13.5 (notable as the COVID-19, exposure notification update), jailbreaking outlet unc0ver teased its new 5.0.0 version. The big news, is that this new jailbreak purportedly works on 'every signed iOS version on every device'. Jailbreaks for Apple's most up-to-date devices and software are very rare. The previous most notable jailbreak, Checkra1n, only worked on Apple's A11 chip for the iPhone 8, X, and older. Now, thanks to unc0ver 5.0.0, users of the iPhone 11, iPhone SE and 2020 iPad Pro can all jailbreak their iOS devices running the latest software.

5.0.0 was released at the weekend, and its popularity appears to have crashed the host website.

5.0.1 was released the following day, adding "unrestricted storage access to jailbreak applications for sandbox backwards compatibility while keeping security intact by leaving the security restrictions enabled for system and user applications."

Whilst, unc0ver says that jailbreaking is technically legal, it is of course not sanctioned by Apple, and is considered by the company to be a violation of your terms and conditions of use, not to mention a big security risk. In a support paper on "unauthorized modifications to iOS" Apple notes:

Apple strongly cautions against installing any software that hacks iOS. It is also important to note that unauthorized modification of iOS is a violation of the iOS end-user software license agreement and because of this, Apple may deny service for an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch that has installed any unauthorized software.