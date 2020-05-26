What you need to know
- A new iOS jailbreak is now available.
- Unc0ver can purportedly jailbreak any iOS device running Apple's latest software.
- That makes it one of the biggest jailbreaking releases ever.
A landmark jailbreak for iOS, unc0ver 5.0.0, was released at the weekend, theoretically letting all iOS users jailbreak their devices.
Less than 24 hours after the release of iOS 13.5 (notable as the COVID-19, exposure notification update), jailbreaking outlet unc0ver teased its new 5.0.0 version. The big news, is that this new jailbreak purportedly works on 'every signed iOS version on every device'. Jailbreaks for Apple's most up-to-date devices and software are very rare. The previous most notable jailbreak, Checkra1n, only worked on Apple's A11 chip for the iPhone 8, X, and older. Now, thanks to unc0ver 5.0.0, users of the iPhone 11, iPhone SE and 2020 iPad Pro can all jailbreak their iOS devices running the latest software.
5.0.0 was released at the weekend, and its popularity appears to have crashed the host website.
5.0.1 was released the following day, adding "unrestricted storage access to jailbreak applications for sandbox backwards compatibility while keeping security intact by leaving the security restrictions enabled for system and user applications."
Whilst, unc0ver says that jailbreaking is technically legal, it is of course not sanctioned by Apple, and is considered by the company to be a violation of your terms and conditions of use, not to mention a big security risk. In a support paper on "unauthorized modifications to iOS" Apple notes:
Apple strongly cautions against installing any software that hacks iOS. It is also important to note that unauthorized modification of iOS is a violation of the iOS end-user software license agreement and because of this, Apple may deny service for an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch that has installed any unauthorized software.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple loses number one tablet spot to Huawei in China
Despite a surge in demand for tablets, shipments in China fell by 30% in the first quarter of 2020, and Apple lost its top spot to Huawei.
Apple's Sydney store to reopen May 28
Apple's newly-renovated flagship store on George St. in Sydney will reopen from Thursday, May 28, in line with social distancing guidelines and for limited hours.
Apple pushes tons of app updates to the App Store, hoping to make them work
Friday saw a lot of people reporting that they couldn't make iPhone and iPad apps launch anymore. There was a workaround, but Apple seems to be hoping to fix it by re-releasing a ton of app updates.
Protect your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) with a great case
Whether you use your 12.9-inch iPad Pro as a computer replacement or a supplement, you'll want to protect it with a great cover.