Jamf has announced that its Q4 total revenue grew 34% year-over-year to $76.4 million, with Q4 recurring revenue growing even at a higher rate of 40% year-over-year to $70.0 million.

Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf, says that the company plans to continue on the trajectory it has set for itself with the enterprise community.

"We finished 2020 with high growth across every product, geography, and the top 10 industries we serve, demonstrating the strength and diversity of our platform," said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. "As we look to 2021, we'll continue to expand the breadth and depth of our Apple Enterprise Management platform to enhance our value to customers and accelerate further penetration of Apple in the enterprise."

As reported at the beginning of the year, Jamf had hit its goal of servicing over 20 million Apple devices by the end of 2020, a goal that the company had set for itself back in 2015.

"Coming into 2015, Jamf was 13 years old and managing less than 4 million devices for approximately 5,000 customers. That year, as the enterprise saw a growing number of professionals demanding to use Apple at work, we set an aggressive goal to empower the new workforce by running on 20 million Apple devices by the end of 2020. Through our mission to help organizations succeed with Apple, we are proud to have achieved this milestone, and more importantly to have enabled so many organizations to help their employees, doctors, nurses, teachers and students get the most out of their technology and be their best."

You can read all the information about Jamf's results on the company's press release.