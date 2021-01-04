What you need to know
- Jamf is now managing 20 million Apple devices globally.
- The company added 4 million devices to its management in 2020 alone.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Jamf has announced that the company is now managing over 20 million Apple devices for its customers around the world.
Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf, says that the company has added 16 million devices to its management software in the last five years.
"Coming into 2015, Jamf was 13 years old and managing less than 4 million devices for approximately 5,000 customers. That year, as the enterprise saw a growing number of professionals demanding to use Apple at work, we set an aggressive goal to empower the new workforce by running on 20 million Apple devices by the end of 2020. Through our mission to help organizations succeed with Apple, we are proud to have achieved this milestone, and more importantly to have enabled so many organizations to help their employees, doctors, nurses, teachers and students get the most out of their technology and be their best."
According to the report, the company has added more than 4 million devices and 11,000 customers in 2020, a boost most likely experienced by more people working and learning from home during the pandemic.
Jamf now has more than 47,000 customers, adding more than 4 million devices and 11,000 customers in 2020 alone. Its customers include 24 of Forbe's 25 most valuable brands, all of the top 10 of Bankrate's largest U.S. banks, all 10 of the global universities according to U.S. News & World Report, 16 of the top 20 best U.S. hospitals, according to U.S. News & World Report, and seven of the top 10 Fortune 500 tech companies.
The company's mobile device management software is used by businesses and schools alike to deploy and manage iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs remotely. The company has continued to add additional services like Jamf Connect to assist with Mac authentication and Jamf Protect to help with mac security.
Project Monarch aims to build an Outlook client powered by the web
Microsoft wants to build one Outlook client for Windows and Mac, replacing the existing clients with an app that's powered by web technologies. When ready, this new client will replace the existing Mail & Calendar apps on Windows 10.
A new iPad Pro is coming very soon...
A new report from DigiTimes has reiterated the expectation that Apple will release a new iPad Pro (12.9-inch) in the first quarter of 2021 featuring a mini-LED display.
Kuo: AirTags, new AirPods, and more set for a 2021 launch
Apple's long-awaited AirTags could be joined by new AirPods and an AR device of some sort within the next year.
Start delegating your time-consuming chores with these great robot vacuums!
Why spend your time cleaning when you could be resting and relaxing instead? Get yourself one of these great robotic vacuums.