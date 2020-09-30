Apple Enterprise Management firm Jamf just announced that it has picked up a new buy, with Australian firm Mondada joining the company. Founded in 2009, the company's Kinobi app is one of the "leading solutions in patch management for the Apple platform".

Jamf isn't saying yet what the purchase will mean or how it will be bringing its apps and capabilities under the Jamf brand, but the synergy between the two companies is pretty obvious.

Mondada, a five-person company based in Melbourne, Australia, was founded in 2009. The company's Kinobi patch management solutions integrate with Jamf Pro, allowing organizations to extend Jamf Pro's built-in patch management functionality to include all Mac applications within an environment. The Kinobi solutions aim to help organizations stay secure while taking away the headache of manually monitoring patch updates. By automating the monitoring and maintenance of application updates, Kinobi frees up IT to deliver the rich Apple experience that end users expect and focus on other strategic initiatives.

The buyout is still being approved by regulators and no information about the amount of money changing hands has been shared, either.