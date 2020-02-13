Podcaster and Apple journalist Jason Snell has long been editing shows on iPad Pro and I've always wondered exactly how he does it. And now he's shared a YouTube video that answers all of my questions and more. Probably all of yours, too.

The video runs for almost 17 minutes and gives us a great insight into how iPad Pro, an Apple Pencil, and the awesome Ferrite app can be used to create professional podcasts with what seems to be relative ease. I've never seen a podcast edited on a Mac, so I can't compare directly. But this seems surprisingly easy. Assuming you know what you're doing, which I don't!