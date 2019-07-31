Jaybird today unveiled its new Vista Wireless Headphones, the latest addition to its lineup of sports Bluetooth headphones. Just like the prior Run XT, the Vista are completely wireless and are gunning something bigger—mainstream appeal.

Up until now, Jaybird has mostly stayed in the athlete headphone market since that's where its started. But with the likes of AirPods and many more wireless headphones breaking out, Jaybird is taking note and the Vista deliver a mean punch to breakthrough with casual consumers.

The Vista Wireless Headphones feature a similar design to the Run XT with in-ear design and wing to help them stay into place. Where they've improved thoroughly is with battery life, durability and sound. The ear buds come with a 6-hour battery life and the case adds an additional 10 hours, which means you'll get a total of 16 hours of playback.

Jaybird fully outfitted the Vistas with IPX7-rated waterproof and sweatproof design. Most wireless earphones don't offer this so it's perfect for athletes and just as nice for regular folks. Inside, they feature redesigned 6mm drivers that offer better sound and the Jaybird app gives users complete EQ customization over the sound, be it bass heavy or something else.

The Jaybird Vista Wireless Headphones are now available for $179.99. They are available in three colors: Black, Nimbus Gray and Mineral Blue.