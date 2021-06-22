The subscription-based mobile gaming platform, Apple Arcade is, in no uncertain terms, one of the best mobile gaming platforms currently on the market. At just $4.99 a month, you can be sure to come across some quality games, avoiding the arduous task of sifting through all of the shovelware in app stores.

Some games and updates that are now available:

Game Dev Story — A simulation game that sees players manage and build up their game development and publishing company from scratch.

— Have some fun in the sun with this vibrant game that lets you compete in a beach soccer tournament! With the new update, players can dribble soccer balls in style on new soccer fields located on warm, sandy beaches. All of You — This family-firendly puzzle adventure features twelve new levels, alongside a new solutions books for players who just can't seem to wrap their noggin around a certain puzzle. Don't worry, it happens to all of us!

Coming soon:

Jetpack Joyride — From the creators of Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride is a retro endless runner where you manouver giant mech dragons, birds that shoot money and bullet-powered jetpacks.

Coming to Apple Arcade June 25, 2021

Leo's Fortune — Part of the App Store Best of 2014 and Apple Design Award winner, Leo's Fortune is a unique platform adventure game where you follow the titular Leo, a loveable mustachioed fuzzball across stunning environments.

What are your favorite games on the Apple Arcade platform? Let us know in the comments!