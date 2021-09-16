What you need to know
- The Jetpack is a new magnetic power bank that's designed for the upcoming iPhone 13 devices.
- The power bank has a 5,000mAh battery, USB-C out, and Lightning in.
- Ampere says the product will be available for pre-order on September 28.
Apple's newly announced iPhone 13 comes with a re-shaped and larger camera bump, which could mean some magnetic battery packs don't fit properly. That's what Ampere says it's built the new Jetpack to deal with — it's designed not to interfere with the new camera bump while still not overhanging the edges of even the smallest of iPhones.
Set to go up for pre-order on September 28, the power bank features a 15W MagSafe-enabled charging coil as well as USB-C output for charging a traditional device. Charging the power bank itself is handled by a Lightning port, so your iPhone cable will do the trick just fine.
Unlike existing magnetic power banks currently on the market, Jetpack is incredibly small and has been engineered not to interfere with the newly repositioned iPhone 13 camera or hang over the edge of any of the iPhone 13 models (including the mini).
Ampere says pre-orders will ship in October and you can register your interest for the new magnetic charger now. Prices start at just $49, which isn't a bad place to begin at all. In fact, that's half the price you'll pay for Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack.
As for the iPhone 13 itself, that'll go on sale next Friday, September 24. Pre-orders for the world's best iPhone ever kick off tomorrow. Are you planning to pick a hot new iPhone up? Shout out in the comments and let me know which one!
