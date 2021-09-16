Apple's newly announced iPhone 13 comes with a re-shaped and larger camera bump, which could mean some magnetic battery packs don't fit properly. That's what Ampere says it's built the new Jetpack to deal with — it's designed not to interfere with the new camera bump while still not overhanging the edges of even the smallest of iPhones.

Set to go up for pre-order on September 28, the power bank features a 15W MagSafe-enabled charging coil as well as USB-C output for charging a traditional device. Charging the power bank itself is handled by a Lightning port, so your iPhone cable will do the trick just fine.