Apple doesn't make its own AirPods Edition, but if it did you can be pretty sure they wouldn't be cheap. Apparently still scarred by the $10,000 price tag of the Apple Watch Edition, Apple has left it to someone else to work their magic. And that's exactly what YouTube jeweler Pablo Cimadevila has done.

We've seen plenty of high end, gold plated iPhones in the past but we don't often get to see the manufacturing process. This time Cimadevila brings us along for the ride and the video is as amazing to watch as the golden AirPods are to look at.