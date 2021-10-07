Joby, a company famous for its mounts, tripods, and camera accessories, is out with a new flexible tripod by the name of PodZilla. Available in medium and large sizes, the tripod is designed specifically for new content creators, as well as those who are looking to branch out a little without going full-bore with accessories like the GorillaPod.

With prices starting at just $39.99 for the medium kit option as well as the large standalone tripod, PodZilla isn't likely to break too many banks. But that doesn't mean that it doesn't have all of the things aspiring content creators need, either.

PodZilla Medium is likely the option most will go for, with the kit option a compelling one for people who need a phone mount. The fact it comes in multiple colors really is just the icing on the cake.

The PodZilla Medium Kit is simple to use, incorporating a ¼-20" locking wheel mount with push-button adjustability. It's designed to work with compact mirrorless and bridge cameras, and smartphones, thanks to the GripTight 360 Phone Mount included in the PodZilla Medium Kit. The GripTight's spring-loaded rotation gives users the capability to swap from portrait to landscape format with ease. PodZilla Medium Kit is available for $39.95 and comes in four different colors – grey, red, teal and yellow.

Those who need a little more weight to their tripod can opt for the larger option, again with a kit variant on offer. The larger version is available in any color you want — so long as that happens to be gray.

PodZilla Large measures 2.17 x 2.87 x 12.40 in (as compared to the Medium's 1.89 x 2.13 x 9.84 in dimensions) and its ¼-20" mount is designed to support loads of up to 5.5lbs. The compact QR plate allows easy attachment of gears and the built-in bubble level allows users to fine-tune the positioning of their device to get a perfectly level surface for more professional looking content. Also available in the kit version, Podzilla Large Kit, featuring the GripTight 360 Phone Mount, can hold lights and mics for a complete vlogging set-up with your phone.

Those wanting the large PodZilla will pay $39.99 or $49.95 if they want the full Large Kit option.

All of these are available direct from Joby today.

With the hot new iPhone 13 Pro and IPhone 13 Pro Max now offering even more impressive camera capabilities than last year, these new Joby offerings could prove to be the best iPhone tripods around.