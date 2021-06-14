John Gruber has released his interview for this year's WWDC. Every year, Gruber hosts a special "The Talk Show" interview at WWDC that commonly features notable executives from Apple. Unfortunately, the last two years of the special have had to be remote, but that hasn't stopped the event from featuring some great guests.

Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, and Greg "Joz" Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, both joined Gruber for this year's "The Talk Show Remote from WWDC 2021."

The conversation crossed almost everything announced at WWDC this year including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and the new privacy features coming to each platform.

The entire interview is available to watch on Daring Fireball's YouTube channel. Even if it is remote, there is something to be said at watching an interview instead of listening to it and Gruber is one of the best.