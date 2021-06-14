What you need to know
- John Gruber has released "The Talk Show Remote from WWDC 2021," Daring Fireball's yearly interview from WWDC.
- Apple's Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak joined Gruber for this year's interview.
John Gruber has released his interview for this year's WWDC. Every year, Gruber hosts a special "The Talk Show" interview at WWDC that commonly features notable executives from Apple. Unfortunately, the last two years of the special have had to be remote, but that hasn't stopped the event from featuring some great guests.
Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, and Greg "Joz" Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, both joined Gruber for this year's "The Talk Show Remote from WWDC 2021."
The conversation crossed almost everything announced at WWDC this year including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and the new privacy features coming to each platform.
The entire interview is available to watch on Daring Fireball's YouTube channel. Even if it is remote, there is something to be said at watching an interview instead of listening to it and Gruber is one of the best.
John Gruber is joined by Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak to discuss Apple's announcements from WWDC 2021: the all-new multitasking interface in iPadOS 15, on-device Siri, new privacy controls in Safari and Mail, MacOS 12 Monterey, and more.
If you would rather listen to the interview in the car, on a run, or while getting some work done, it is also available on Apple Podcasts:
Apple announced a slew of updates at WWDC21 including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey as well as some notable updates to health and privacy. Each new software update is available to developers as a beta already and will release to public beta testers in July.
Official: Beats Studio Buds, $149.99, Transparency mode, ANC included
Beats Studio Buds are official and they're everything we could have hoped for, at a price that's right.
Review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds sound pretty great
Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds have just about every feature you might expect from premium earbuds, including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing, adjustable equalizers, Hi-Fi sound, voice assistant support, customizable controls, and more.
Beats Studio Buds leak again – this time on the Best Buy home page
The Beats Studio Buds will be old news by the time they're actually announced. They just leaked again.
Add security to your iPhone XR screen with these great screen protectors
Looking for some screen protection for your new iPhone XR? We've rounded up some of the best you can buy right now!