What you need to know
- Insurance Company John Hancock is offering a bargain Apple Watch Series 6 to customers.
- $25 gets you an Apple Watch Series 6.
- But you'll need to stay active to pay no more.
LIfe insurance company John Hancock is offering its customers the chance to bag an Apple Watch Series 6 for just $25 so long as they keep moving enough to earn it. Customers can also choose an Apple Watch SE if they'd prefer, too.
Put simply, people pay $25 to get their Apple Watch and then pay the remaining fee monthly. But those who exercise enough will see their monthly fee wiped out.
Earn your Apple Watch with John Hancock Vitality PLUS
Life insurance with the John Hancock Vitality Program rewards you for the healthy activities you do every day. And now you can earn the latest Apple Watch for an initial payment of just $25 plus tax when you become a John Hancock Vitality PLUS member. Simply exercise regularly to earn Vitality Points and see the cost of your Apple Watch go down. The more Vitality Points you earn, the less you'll pay each month
The move is one that could see people incentivized to exercise where they might otherwise not bother. If there's one great motivator, it's the chance to save money!
The amount of money people will save will depend on the amount of exercise they do.
John Hancock customers can sign up to get their Apple Watch easily enough. So what are you waiting for?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple picks up an Engineering Emmy Award for its Apple ProRes video codec
Apple has picked up an Emmy Award, but it's nothing to do with Apple TV+.
Apple One is now available – here's how to get it
Apple One is finally here and now is your chance to save some money on all the individual Apple subscriptions you're already paying for.
iPhone 12 Pro review: Flat-out incredible
The iPhone 12 Pro may not stand head and shoulders above the iPhone 12 like the 11 Pro did over the 11, but this is still Apple's most well-rounded phone. Even though it's flat.
Which Apple Watch color should you buy?
Silver, gold, space gray, space black, graphite, blue, or (PRODUCT) RED — Here's how to pick the perfect Apple Watch color for you.