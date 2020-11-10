Who here remembers the famous "I'm a PC" Mac ads from back in the day? they first started in 2008 and reportedly cost Apple $300 million to put on TV screens and websites around the world. Part of that fee probably involved paying up to get John Hodgman to pretend he was a PC. And it was worth every penny, as confirmed by his surprise appearance at the end of today's "One more thing" special event.

After the new Macs had been announced and CEO Tim Cook had said goodbye we thought things were done. But Hodgman's PC character had other ideas. And boy was it a trip down memory lane?

The video below should take you to the point a few seconds before the big reveal.