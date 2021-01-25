What you need to know
- Dan Riccio is stepping down from his role of senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.
- John Ternus is taking over the role and joining Apple's executive team.
- Riccio is starting a new project and will report directly to Tim Cook.
In a press release, Apple has announced that Dan Riccio is stepping down from his position of Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, turning the role over to John Ternus. Ternus will be joining the company's executive team while Riccio will begin work on a "new project" that reports directly to CEO Tim Cook.
In a prepared statement, Tim Cook says that he is excited that both are staying with the company and is "looking forward to many more innovations they'll help bring to the world."
"Every innovation Dan has helped Apple bring to life has made us a better and more innovative company, and we're thrilled that he'll continue to be part of the team. John's deep expertise and wide breadth of experience make him a bold and visionary leader of our Hardware Engineering teams. I want to congratulate them both on these exciting new steps, and I'm looking forward to many more innovations they'll help bring to the world."
Riccio has served as Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering since 2012. While the executive did not bring to light what his new project will be, he did say that it is "something new and wonderful that I couldn't be more excited about."
"Working at Apple has been the opportunity of a lifetime, spent making the world's best products with the most talented people you could imagine. After 23 years of leading our Product Design or Hardware Engineering teams — culminating with our biggest and most ambitious product year ever — it's the right time for a change. Next up, I'm looking forward to doing what I love most — focusing all my time and energy at Apple on creating something new and wonderful that I couldn't be more excited about."
Ternus, who has served the company as a vice president of Hardware Engineering since 2013, is now taking on Riccio's role of senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.
