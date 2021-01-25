In a press release, Apple has announced that Dan Riccio is stepping down from his position of Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, turning the role over to John Ternus. Ternus will be joining the company's executive team while Riccio will begin work on a "new project" that reports directly to CEO Tim Cook.

In a prepared statement, Tim Cook says that he is excited that both are staying with the company and is "looking forward to many more innovations they'll help bring to the world."