Bigscreen Cinema marks the first time Bigscreen has partnered with a major motion picture studio. From now until January 10, you'll find a selection of four movies each week that can be watched through the Bigscreen app, all in a giant virtual movie theater with anyone you'd like. Join in a public theater for a more authentic movie viewing experience, or create a private theater for just your friends and family so you can gab all you want and throw tomatoes or popcorn at those nefarious villains on the big screen.

Friends and family away for the Holidays? Bummed that you can't catch a couple of movies with your friends while they're out of town? Never fear, because Bigscreen Cinema is enabling you to catch up with your friends while you watch a great movie from Paramount Pictures, all in the comfort of your warm living room. Never used Bigscreen before? It's a free download for nearly all virtual reality headsets that brings a virtual movie theater, living room, or even campfire to your VR headset and makes it easy as pie to connect with your friends and family, even when they're far away.

Every Friday after that, beginning on December 20, four movies will premiere on the service, and all showings begin playing every 30 minutes. Tickets start at $3.99 and vary depending on the movie and country you're in. These tickets work exactly as you would think — purchase the ticket from within the Bigscreen app on your favorite VR headset, and then show up in the virtual theater when your movie starts. Just like a real movie theater, you can hang out in the lobby, grab some popcorn and soda, and chat with everyone else that's waiting for the movie to start. Movies include both 2D and 3D versions, the latter of which is quite amazing to watch in VR.

Bigscreen Cinema featuring Paramount Pictures movies is available in the U.S., UK, Germany, Canada, Japan, France, Australia, Netherlands, Sweden, and Spain. Bigscreen is available on every major VR headset out there, including the Oculus Rift platform, Oculus Quest, Oculus Go, SteamVR, HTC Vive, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality headsets on the Oculus or Steam stores. PlayStation VR support was announced this past Summer and is being added in the near future.

Every week from now until January 10, you'll find four new movies to watch in your very own virtual theater. Find the complete listing on Bigscreen's website. Bigscreen is amazing for a host of reasons, but one of the best is that the app is completely cross-platform capable. That means you won't have to worry about which VR headset your friends or family have, just tell them to meet up with you in the Bigscreen app, have them grab their virtual movie theater tickets, then kick back and relax like their sitting right next to you because, virtually, they really are.

Best VR Headsets in 2019

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.