Every Apple Vision Pro accessory that's been revealed so far

The Apple Vision Pro was arguably the biggest announcement at WWDC 2023 and it's certainly the most unique product that Apple has announced in years. As such, it's sparked the imaginations of many.

For the folks who make accessories for Apple products, the Apple Vision Pro is an opportunity to create some brand-new and truly unique accessories. These companies haven't wasted any time envisioning these new products and some have announced the products they'll be bringing to market along with the Apple Vision Pro or soon after. Here is what you have to look forward to.

(Image credit: Speck)

Speck Apple Vision Pro accessories

At iMore, we're big fans of Speck cases for iPhone, MacBook, and more. While Speck hasn't described in detail exactly what accessories will be released, they have hinted at their lineup with the above photo and promised they have "already conceptualized protection options, carrying cases, and holders for Apple’s Vision Pro."

Speck's Apple Vision Pro landing page gives you the option to sign up with your email address to receive exclusive updates on all of Speck's new tech as it comes out.

(Image credit: CASETiFY)

CASETiFY Apple Vision Pro accessories

If it's from CASETiFY, you know it'll be colorful. CASETiFY's Bounce Vision Series is a full accessory lineup that includes "headbands, protective bumper-style cases for the external display, neck straps and cushions for the eyepiece, and more to come." The Bounce Vision Series will be available on CASETiFY's website in early 2024.

Our mission is to empower self-expression, and Bounce Vision is here to do just that. At CASETiFY, we believe in the power of creativity and individuality, especially when it comes to product design. Our platform provides users with the opportunity to fully customize their tech gadget accessories, allowing them to stand out effortlessly, this time with Apple Vision Pro. With plenty of customization options at their fingertips, customers can create accessories that authentically reflect their personality and style when rocking their latest gadget from Apple. Wes Ng, CEO and Co- founder of CASETiFY

CASETiFY will be adding these Vision Pro accessories to their Bounce lineup, which is already popular due to its excellent drop protection for smartphones and laptops. But what makes CASETiFY accessories really stand out is customizability. The Bounce Vision Series will be no exception.

Customers will be able to choose personalized color combinations, patterns, textures, and more. You'll even be able to upload your own designs and photos.

(Image credit: Bandwerk)

BandWerk Apple Vision Pro Headband

Luxurious European leather brand BandWerk is planning a headband lineup for the Apple Vision Pro. These bands will combine high-quality Italian leather with top-notch design.

BandWerk's products are handcrafted in Germany. BandWerk promises an optimized Apple Vision Pro experience, easily replaceable elements, and a focus on comfort and durability. As we can see from the images on BandWerk's website, these headbands will surely combine style and function beautifully.

Purchase of this headband includes the easily replaceable leather headband itself, which can be attached to the Apple Vision Pro with a few simple steps. Additionally, you'll get a matching "light seal" made from fabric, which goes in between the Vision Pro's screen and your head.

This fabric can also be easily replaced as needed. BandWerk plans to release the headbands in five colors to start: brown, grey, creme, black, and gray with orange highlights.

(Image credit: Caviar)

Caviar 18K Gold Vision Pro

Luxury jeweler Caviar takes the Apple Vision Pro to a whole other level, as it's done with many Apple devices before, such as a bulletproof iPhone 13, gold-plated iPhone, gold-plated AirPods Max, and much more.

Not content to just create a band or a case, Caviar was inspired by Tom Ford flip-up glasses and Gucci ski masks to design a flip-up shield made of 18-karat gold. So, when you don't want people to see your eyes displayed on the outside of the Apple Vision Pro, you can cover up your projected peepers with this fancy gold shield.

Of course, Caviar's upscale Vision Pro accessory is also a high-end leather band. It's made from Connolly leather, which supplies the British Royal Court and Rolls-Royce.

The Caviar 18K Gold Vision Pro is expected to launch in 2025 as a limited edition product, with only 24 units for sale. You can bet that it will cost far, far more than the Apple Vision Pro itself, an estimated $39,900. That's if you can even get your hands on one. To be among the first to be informed of its release, you can leave your email address on Caviar's website.

Lots more accessories on the way

The accessories we've rounded up here are just the first of many we can expect to be released along with the Apple Vision Pro or soon thereafter. While none of these will be cheap, we expect some of them will be worth checking out.

They will offer you a way to customize your Apple Vision Pro and make it truly your own. Plus, you can get some extra protection, perhaps some extra comfort, or maybe even some extra luxury to go along with your luxury tech device.