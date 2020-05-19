Jon Prosser has taken to YouTube to reveal several exclusive details about Apple's new AR Glasses in his latest video.

The new video is titled 'Apple's AR Glasses! HERE YOU GO! Design, Name, Price, Release Date, and more! EXCLUSIVE LEAKS!' and the description states:

Firstly, Prosser says that they'll be called 'Apple Glass'. The starting price is apparently $499 plus the price of your prescription. It looks like Glass will operate the same way as the first generation of Apple Watch, with all data being processed on the iPhone.

Jon says that Apple planned to announce Apple Glass as a "One More Thing" announcement in either Q4 2020 or Q1 of 2021. The catch is that COVID-19 has suspended all such Apple keynotes, and it would of course like the media to be present. Apple was reportedly planning to try this at the iPhone 12 event, but all of this is dependent on the COVID-19 pandemic, and Prosser says there's a chance Apple might not be able to have the media presence it wants that early, so he offers March 2021 as an alternative window.

Availability to the public will come much later, in either Q4 2021 or Q1 2022, this could explain the disparity in Prosser's information versus that of Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting one may have been talking about the announcement the, other the release date.

Prosser says that he's actually seen prototypes of Apple Glass. That version had a plastic frame, but the final material could change. Other features include integrated LiDAR on "the right temple" but no other cameras, and wireless charging with a provided stand.

Jon also says that Apple Glass displays information in both lenses through Apple's special UI called 'Starboard', a play on 'Springboard' for iOS. It can be controlled using gestures on the frame itself, or in front of the device. He also states that there will be a heavy focus on scanning proprietary Apple QR codes, and notes that you can only tell that the glasses are "digital" if you're wearing them. He further reports that Apple isn't yet working on a tinted version that could be used as sunglasses.

One interesting point is that Apple's LiDAR data from the recent 2020 iPad Pro data is going to the Glass team in order to help hone the AR/VR experience of Apple Glass.

This information is based on a combination of Prosser's sources and also a prototype of Apple Glass he has reportedly seen. As such, Apple may well have adjusted some of the features, so some of this information might change. Apple's release window, price tag, and name are all given very specificically, however. Jon Prosser has an excellent track record with Apple's recent product lineup, leaking the launch of the iPhone SE to the minute last month. You can see the full video below.