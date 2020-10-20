Jonathan Morrison and WOLF transform Apple's MagSafe sound into a song

Apple's new MagSafe charging method for the iPhone comes with a new, satisfying sound when you connect the MagSafe charger to the back of the iPhone 12. YouTuber Jonathan Morrison noticed and, with a little help, took the sound and transformed it into a really catchy song.

Morrison tweeted out a teaser of the song, showing off how the MagSafe charging sound starts off but is then joined by other instruments.

made a song out of that MagSafe sound with @juliawolfnyc 💥 https://t.co/ODhoAdx89w pic.twitter.com/pSCSioqcCs — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) October 20, 2020

Julia Capello, known as WOLF, retweeted Jon's tweet, saying that she "freaked out" when he sent over the finished version of the song.

i can't believe we DID THIS! when @tldtoday sent it over i absolutely freaked out https://t.co/j6f4jw0LuD — WOLF (@juliawolfnyc) October 20, 2020

They posted the finished version of the song, and it is incredibly good. Even the thumbnail calls back to Apple's Behind the Mac series of videos, which is a really nice touch.

Check out the full video below, and watch a simple sound turn into a full-blown, catchy tune that will hopefully find its way to Apple Music soon. Speaking of Apple Music, you can check out WOLF on the service if you'd like.