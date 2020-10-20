VPN Deal! Save an insane 73% on a new IPVanish subscription for a limited time

Jonathan Morrison and WOLF transform Apple's MagSafe sound into a song

These are the kinds of moments we need in 2020.
Joe Wituschek

Julia Wolf Magsafe SongSource: Jonathan Morrison

What you need to know

  • YouTuber Jonathan Morrison has transformed Apple's new MagSafe sound into a song.
  • Morrison worked with Julia Capello, known as WOLF, to bring vocals to the track.
  • While it is unnamed, it is incredibly catchy and should definitely get released on Apple Music.

Apple's new MagSafe charging method for the iPhone comes with a new, satisfying sound when you connect the MagSafe charger to the back of the iPhone 12. YouTuber Jonathan Morrison noticed and, with a little help, took the sound and transformed it into a really catchy song.

Morrison tweeted out a teaser of the song, showing off how the MagSafe charging sound starts off but is then joined by other instruments.

Julia Capello, known as WOLF, retweeted Jon's tweet, saying that she "freaked out" when he sent over the finished version of the song.

They posted the finished version of the song, and it is incredibly good. Even the thumbnail calls back to Apple's Behind the Mac series of videos, which is a really nice touch.

Check out the full video below, and watch a simple sound turn into a full-blown, catchy tune that will hopefully find its way to Apple Music soon. Speaking of Apple Music, you can check out WOLF on the service if you'd like.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.