Jonathan Morrison and WOLF transform Apple's MagSafe sound into a song

What you need to know
- YouTuber Jonathan Morrison has transformed Apple's new MagSafe sound into a song.
- Morrison worked with Julia Capello, known as WOLF, to bring vocals to the track.
- While it is unnamed, it is incredibly catchy and should definitely get released on Apple Music.
Apple's new MagSafe charging method for the iPhone comes with a new, satisfying sound when you connect the MagSafe charger to the back of the iPhone 12. YouTuber Jonathan Morrison noticed and, with a little help, took the sound and transformed it into a really catchy song.
Morrison tweeted out a teaser of the song, showing off how the MagSafe charging sound starts off but is then joined by other instruments.
Julia Capello, known as WOLF, retweeted Jon's tweet, saying that she "freaked out" when he sent over the finished version of the song.
They posted the finished version of the song, and it is incredibly good. Even the thumbnail calls back to Apple's Behind the Mac series of videos, which is a really nice touch.
Check out the full video below, and watch a simple sound turn into a full-blown, catchy tune that will hopefully find its way to Apple Music soon. Speaking of Apple Music, you can check out WOLF on the service if you'd like.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Photographer Austin Mann puts iPhone 12 Pro through its paces
Photographer Austin Mann puts the new iPhone through its paces every year and now it's been the turn of Apple's iPhone 12 Pro.
Gold iPhone 12 Pro buyers get a special fingerprint-resistant coating
It turns out that there might be one iPhone 12 Pro to rule them all, and it's coated in gold. Sort of.
The Fluora LED Houseplant adds magic to any home, no green thumb needed
Want to add a touch of magic to your home? Then you should check out the Fluora LED Magic Houseplant, live now on Kickstarter until November 20, 2020.
Position your webcam exactly where you need it with a mini tripod
Whether you're taking Zoom calls or filming cooking tutorials, a convenient webcam tripod will make all the difference when you need to position your webcam just right.