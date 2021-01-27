What you need to know
- Joy-Con stick drift has been widely reported by many Nintendo Switch owners.
- Class-action lawsuits have been filed against Nintendo as a result.
- The European Consumer Organization has now filed a report bringing this issue to the European Commission.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift has been an ongoing issue for numerous Nintendo Switch owners and now it's going in front of the European Commission. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the European Consumer Organization, or BEUC, has submitted a complaint calling for the "unfair commercial practices" to stop.
"The practices of Nintendo are of such nature that they mislead consumers, stimulate the acquisition of new products, boosting artificially the sales and resulting in unnecessary electronic waste," the report states. The BEUC is hoping for the European Commission to enforce a change that would see Nintendo improve the design of the Joy-Cons to reduce potential drift.
Joy-Con drift is a kind of stick drift, causing movement without any player input, which gets in the way of enjoying the best Nintendo Switch games available. This is far from the first major issue Nintendo has faced over Joy-Con stick drift, with a Quebec law firm filing a class-action lawsuit.
If you're interested in trying some home remedies, we have some helpful steps on how to fix your Joy-Cons on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.
