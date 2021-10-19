JP Morgan has cut its iPhone holiday sales forecasts, citing chip shortages and factory closures that could impact the production of the iPhone 13.

From Reuters:

J.P.Morgan on Tuesday became the second brokerage in two weeks to cut its forecast for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone sales for the crucial holiday quarter as the global chip shortage and factory closures in Asia finally catch up to the technology giant. The brokerage trimmed its iPhone revenue estimate to $63 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which would be a yearly fall of nearly 4%, analyst Samik Chatterjee said in a note to clients.

As the report notes, last week Needham also cut its iPhone 13 shipments estimates to 80 million for Q1 and slashed its holiday estimates by 10 million units.

Despite this JP Morgan still predicts Apple will bring in some $46 billion in smartphone revenue, higher than the Wall St consensus of $41 billion.

Just last week Bloomberg reported that Apple was cutting iPhone 13 production due to chip shortages:

It looks like Apple may be forced to cut production for the iPhone 13 due to the ongoing chip shortage. As reported by Bloomberg, the company could decrease iPhone 13 production for 2021 by as many as 10 million units, according to "people familiar with the matter." The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the last three months of the year, but it's now telling manufacturing partners that the total will be lower because Broadcom Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. are struggling to deliver enough components, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private.

Apple's quarterly fortunes are likely to be buoyed by the arrival of new AirPods 3 and the new MacBook Pro (2021), boasting awesome new Apple silicon in the M1 Pro and M1 Max, as well as a return of long-missed 'Pro' features including an HDMI port.