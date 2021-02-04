As reported by AppleInsider, a new investor note from JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee dives into the topic of Apple and Kia partnering to build Apple's electric car. The analyst says that profits from Apple getting into the auto industry could "dwarf the initial investment" that Apple is potentially making into the market. The company is rumored to be investing $3.6 billion in Kia to support the production of Apple Car.

Chatterjee notes that a $3.6 billion investment in Kia would one of the largest investments the company has ever made, comparing the event to the company's acquisition of Beats and Intel's modem business.