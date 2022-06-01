Juan Paz has reportedly joined Apple as the new global head of Latin music business at Apple Music.

From Billboard:

Juan Paz Courtesy of Peace Music Management

Juan Paz has been named to the new position of global head of Latin music business at Apple Music, Billboard has confirmed. In his new position, effective immediately, Paz will oversee Apple Music's global Latin business and the Latin music business partnerships teams, working with established and up and coming artists, majors, indies, media partners, creative agencies and other industry players. Paz will be based in Miami, where Apple has been growing its presence.

As the report notes, Paz is an expert in digital music and artist management and has previously worked at Warner Music Group's ADA where he created the distributor's Latin division from scratch, signing multiple artists and labels.

The Colombian has also led digital marketing for Sony. The report says the move signifies Apple's "increasing interest in further growing its Latin business" as it seeks to compete with Spotify, which has a much larger footprint in the region.

The report says Paz will be based in Miami alongside Apple's Latin artist relations head Marissa Lopez Gastelum who moved to the city last month. Apple Music is one of the best iPhone apps for streaming music and can be used across Apple's entire ecosystem of devices, starting from just $4.99/month for the company's voice-only plan.