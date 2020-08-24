Epic may have won over the judge in the Epic v. Apple court case - partially.

In a tweet by Apple analyst and leaker Mark Gurman, United States District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers says that she was "inclined" to stop Apple from blocking Epic's access to developer tools in order to develop and distribute Unreal Engine. She is not, however, inclined to force Apple to allow Fortnite on the App Store while the company bypasses Apple's in-app purchase requirements.

Sarah Jeong, who is live tweeting the hearing, showed that the judge blames Epic for creating the mess that it is now in.

"Your client created this situation. Your client does not come to this action with clean hands ..... in my view, you cannot have irreparable harm when you create the harm yourself."

She went further to almost recommend that, instead of a temporary restraining order, that Epic make the changes that Apple asked of it so that Fortnite could return to the App Store while the legal battle was decided in April of 2021.