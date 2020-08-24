Free FortniteSource: Epic Games

Update, August 24 (7:30 pm ET): Written order on the temporary restraining order to come "shortly"

What you need to know

  • US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers gave partial hope to Epic in Monday's hearing.
  • The judge said she was inclined to prevent Apple from blocking access to developer tools.
  • She did not, however, seem to agree with Epic's request to allow Fortnite back on the App Store.

Epic may have won over the judge in the Epic v. Apple court case - partially.

In a tweet by Apple analyst and leaker Mark Gurman, United States District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers says that she was "inclined" to stop Apple from blocking Epic's access to developer tools in order to develop and distribute Unreal Engine. She is not, however, inclined to force Apple to allow Fortnite on the App Store while the company bypasses Apple's in-app purchase requirements.

Sarah Jeong, who is live tweeting the hearing, showed that the judge blames Epic for creating the mess that it is now in.

"Your client created this situation. Your client does not come to this action with clean hands ..... in my view, you cannot have irreparable harm when you create the harm yourself."

She went further to almost recommend that, instead of a temporary restraining order, that Epic make the changes that Apple asked of it so that Fortnite could return to the App Store while the legal battle was decided in April of 2021.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers adjourned the hearing, saying that a written order on the temporary restraining order will be coming "shortly." According to the remarks at the hearing, it appears that an order will be granted that will not allow Apple to block developer tool access for Unreal Engine.