What you need to know
- A judge has thrown out a $1.1 billion ruling against Apple and Broadcom.
- The pair were sued by CalTech over Wi-Fi technology patents.
- A Judge said the damages award wasn't justified and ordered a new trial.
A judge has tossed out a $1.1 billion lawsuit ruling against Apple and Broadcom, stating the amount of damages awarded was not justified based on the record.
From Reuters:
(Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O)on Friday convinced a U.S. appeals court to throw out a jury verdict requiring them to pay $1.1 billion for infringing California Institute of Technology patents related to Wi-Fi technology used in iPhones and other Apple devices.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the award, one of the largest in U.S. history for a patent case, was not justified by the record, ordering a new trial.):
In January 2020 CalTech was awarded $1.1 billion by a jury in a patent case regarding Wi-Fi technology, the suit was first filed back in 2016. Both Apple and Broadcom appealed the ruling, which awarded about $837 million from Apple and $270 million from Broadcom.
Broadcom is a major supplier to Apple, and the pair reportedly signed two multi-year deals worth some $15 billion in January 2020. Broadcom supplies Apple with radio-frequency chips used in devices like its best iPhones, iPads, and the Apple Watch.
The judge ordered that a new trial be held in the case, stating that the record did not justify the level of damages that were awarded.
TV+ show 'The Afterparty' scores top 10 streaming ranking in opening week
Apple TV+ show 'The Afterparty' was amongst Reelgood's top 10 titles in streaming on its opening weekend.
Apple reveals commission rate for alternative App Store payments in NL
Apple has revealed that it will charge 27% commission on payments made using an alternative payment method for dating apps in the Netherlands, as required by new laws in the country.
Is Matter actually going to be a revolution for the (Apple) smart home?
The new smart home standard, Matter, is poised to make all manner of devices more interoperable across different smart home ecosystems, but will it make much of a difference to your HomeKit setup? Not really.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs out there
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug is a great first step in building out your connected home. You can simply plug it in and go. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit.