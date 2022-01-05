What you need to know SCOSCHE has unveiled a new line of Power Delivery chargers and battery packs.

All of these new chargers will be launching around Spring 2022.

Prices range from $30 to $80.

SCOSCHE, the brand known for car mounts and audio products, is launching a new lineup of Power Delivery chargers and power banks. First announced at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, these new chargers are just a part of SCOSCHE's growing family of power products.

The first new accessory is the PowerVolt PD30 Mini Home Charger. This charger is in the shape of a small cube, making it compact enough for taking with you anywhere, whether it's at home or in the office. But don't be fooled by the small size — this cube can charge devices up to four times faster than other standard chargers, and you can use it not just your best iPhone, but your favorite tablet, camera, and even laptop. Thanks to the tiny size, the PowerVolt PD30 Mini can fit in any power outlet or power strip and it comes in black or white. The PowerVolt PD30 Mini also uses Programmable Power Supply (PPS), which is the latest Power Delivery specification from the USB Implementers Forum. This means you get a faster and cooler charging cycle, which also equates to better battery health when charging. PowerVolt PD30 will launch in late Winter/Spring 2022 at select retailers and directly from SCOSCHE for just $29.99.

Next is the 4-Port Power Delivery Hub, which is perfect when you need to charge multiple devices at the same time but with different power levels. With this hub, you're getting 72W divided between four charging ports, and the hub will adapt to the specific needs of each device. On the hub, there is a section for 60W total, but with three ports. If you just plug in one device, that will get the full 60W of power. If there are two plugged in to that section, each gets 30W. When you have all three ports used up, each device gets 20W. The fourth port is a 12W USB-A port, which is meant for an iPhone or other small device. The 4-Port Power Delivery Hub comes with a StickGrip base that keeps it in place on a flat surface, and it comes in black or white color options. It launches in Spring 2022 directly from SCOSCHE and other retailers and will be $79.99.