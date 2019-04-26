For a lot of credit cards, you are stuck waiting up to a week to use it after being approved. That is because many require you to get a physical card delivered in the mail and activate it by logging in online or calling into a phone number. Apple Card is getting rid of this need. While many of us would be happy to wait for the most painstakingly designed credit card ever made, you won't have to wait on the titanium card to use your new Apple Card. Apple is making the digital version of your Apple Card available for use in the Wallet app using Apple Pay immediately after you are approved.

While this is another great feature of Apple Card, it's not exclusive to it. There are a number of other credit cards that also are available to use right after you are approved!

American Express

American Express has one of the best instant use credit card programs out there. All of their cards support the feature, allowing you to use your new card immediately after approval. Once approved, American Express will display a digital version of your card on the screen with your card number, expiration date, and CCV code. There are a couple of things to keep in mind about this card. One is that you cannot access it again after American Express shows it to you the first time, so make sure to take a screenshot or take the info down if you are planning on using it. Also, the CCV code on the physical card you will receive in the mail will be different than the one you receive online. The one on the physical card will be your permanent CCV code, so it's best not to use your digital card to sign up for any subscriptions or anything that use recurring payments.

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express can triple the amount of money you earn on groceries and gas when compared to Apple Card. The bonus offer is easy to qualify for, and Amex Offers provides savings at hundreds of retailers when you activate the offer and use your card to purchase. These, along with a 0% intro APR offer and best in class customer service make the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express a compelling choice when compared to Apple Card.