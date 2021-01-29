Bayonetta 3 was first announced back at the Game Awards 2017, being developed by PlatinumGames and publisher by Nintendo. Since then, there's been no new trailer, gameplay footage or even real updates on the status of the game. In an interview with VGC, PlatinumGames director Kamiya stated that fans should just hold on and wait for news, implying it may be a while yet before we hear anything.

He says that "I understand it's driving the fans crazy! In light of that, my suggestion would be that maybe we should all reset and forget about Bayonetta 3. Then when something finally does happen, it will be a nice surprise, won't it?"

Kamiya added that "It's not really our position to say, but… it's January. We've got to have something come out, right? I guess it's safe to expect that something will come out. There's still a lot of the year left is what I'm saying."

We'll have to wait and see if we get an update this year, especially with the effects of the pandemic still slowing game development. Whenever Bayonetta 3 arrives, it could end up being one of the best Nintendo Switch games available.