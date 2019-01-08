SCOSCHE just announced the new MagicMount Charge3 at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. This new car mount combines the award-winning design of the MagicMount system with Qi Wireless Charging Technology for a cool (literally) experience in the car. The new MagicMount Charge3 stands out from the competition thanks to the unique design and distinctive functional advantages.

With the MagicMount Charge3, users are able to get it as a vehicle vent mount, but it's specifically designed to not block the airflow from your car's vents. The MagicMount Charge3 features an articulated swing-arm for unimpeded air flow, and it rotates a full 360 degrees so your phone can be viewed from any angle. SCOSCHE MagicMount Charge3 is also certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WCP) and the Qi Wireless Charging Technology is capable of 10W of power. This means that the MagicMount Charge 3 supports Apple and Samsung Fast Charge. There is an ambient light sensing LED light that illuminates blue for normal charging and red for foreign object detection. The Foreign Object Detection is there as a safety feature, to prevent charging if something other than a Qi-enabled device is placed over the charging head.

In order for devices to work with the MagicMount Charge3, they need to be held in place with magnets. SCOSCHE uses 100 percent device-safe Neodymium magnets, so there is a thermal management gap that is created between the phone and the Qi-charging head. With this gap, heated air is able to be dispersed and replaced with cooler air while your device is charging. The mount itself is made from high-quality premium materials, including high-impact polycarbonate. It also comes in four different mounting options for the home, office, and car: Vent mount for cars is easy to install, remove, and transfer from car-to-car. The design of the MagicMount Charge3 also means unimpeded air flow from your car's HVAC vent.

Dash mount features SCOSCHE StickGrip to give a strong hold to the dash, table, or other flat surfaces.

Window/Dash StickGrip lets you apply the MagicMount Charge3 to any flat surface in the home, office, or vehicle.

Double Pivot mount is designed to be mounted anywhere in your vehicle, including tight spaces. It has a suction-cup base and double-pivot base for multiple adjustments and viewing angles.