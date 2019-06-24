With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite being released last week, people from all over the wonderful Wizarding World have taken up their wands to partake in a bit of magic. But you know what isn't magical? Your battery draining in the middle of organizing your gold in your vault.

Luckily for you, the CELLder Wand power bank has you covered as you explore the expansive Wizards Unite world.

The CELLder Wand looks and feels like a genuine wand from Harry Potter, and packs just as much power: designed with a 5,000 mAh lithium-ion battery, you add additional hours of gameplay to your day by just plugging this handy little accessory in on your adventures.

You can extend the CELLder Wand with a simple push of a button and use Lumos to engulf the tip in a mystical light (aka, it's a flashlight). It even comes in a beautiful case that looks like something you'd pick up in Hogsmeade.