When Apple announced the first generation of AirPods in 2016, I immediately knew I had to have a pair, but what I didn't know was how easy it'd be for me to lose track of my shiny new toys. While I'd rather not tell you how many pairs of AirPods I've lost in the past, I am happy to report that losing my AirPods (and yours if you're anything like me) might soon become a thing of the past with the help of one of these 2-in-1 cases that'll house your AirPods and iPhone in one spot.

It's a simple yet genius concept for people who are constantly misplacing their AirPods or are just looking to carry one less thing in their pockets. Now, while each case will come with its own unique features and functionality, my absolute favorite is the OFOCASE. The case currently comes in two colors — black and white — and is made of a silicone type material that wraps around your iPhone without adding too much bulk. Your AirPods will also be protected by the same durable material as they sit cradled on the back of the phone secured in place with a lid. The build of the case seems to be inspired by Apple's original silicone case and even boasts a similar suede interior to prevent your iPhone from scratching.