Now, more than ever before, making sure our devices are as clean as possible is super important. It's fair to say that mophie nor InvisibleShield are the first to bring a UV sanitizer to market but with big names and features to go with them, these could be the sanitizers for you.

Starting with the mophie UV Sanitizer we have something that can house any device up to 6.9 inches in length. We're told to expect a maximum of 99.99% of most common surface bacteria to be killed which seems to be par for the course. But there's a party trick here – a built-in Qi charger.

Using UV-C light technology, the mophie UV Sanitizer kills 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria found on household items in about five minutes. The 10W Qi-enabled wireless charging lid gives users the freedom to charge their device while sanitizing other personal items such as credit cards, remote controls, earbuds, and wallets simultaneously.

You can buy the mophie UV Sanitizer direct from mophie.com right now for $79.99.