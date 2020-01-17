What you need to know
- Apple has launched its latest game for Apple Arcade today.
- 'Kings of the Castle' is a speedrunner that allows for both solo and multiplayer modes.
- Players play as a princess who is fighting to save her prince from a dragon.
Apple has once again added a new game to Apple Arcade right before the weekend. This week's title is 'Kings of the Castle', a speedrunner from Frosty Pop Games where you play as a princess who must fight her way through traps, enemies, and obstacles to save her prince from the clutches of an evil dragon.
"The dragon Zantorian locked Prince Rupert away in a castle tower on a dangerous and mysterious island. Lord Baldor dispatches the princess to investigate the hostile and unfamiliar territory and save the prince. Playing as the princess, you must use your speed, courage, and savvy sense of direction to save the prince. Avoid traps, battle enemies, jump over obstacles, and collect gems along your journey to pay a ransom for the prince's safe return. But do it fast. The dragon is hungry! Kings of the Castle is a colorful rescue mission and speed run you can play by yourself, or with family and friends in multiplayer mode.
The first release of the game includes two island levels, six different speed runs, and cross-platform multiplayer support. The game is able to be played on both solo and multiplayer modes, works with a game controller like the Xbox One S or PlayStation Dualshock 4, and is available to play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV.
Frosty Pop Games has already released a number of titles to Apple Arcade including The Get Out Kids, The Pinball Wizard, Big Time Sports, and Don't Bug Me!.
'Kings of the Castle' is available today from the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. Apple Arcade is Apple's game subscription service that hosts over one hundred games for $4.99 per month for your whole family.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Asphalt 9: Legends arrives on the Mac thanks to Catalyst
Gameloft has brought Asphalt 9: Legends to the Mac as a Catalyst app, just as it said it would at WWDC last June.
Here's a shortcut to launch you right into your Netflix favorites!
Here's how to use a shortcut to quickly open your favorite TV shows and movies.
Tracker maker Tile will testify against Apple in today's antitrust hearing
The relationship between Tile and Apple has turned sour. And now the tracker maker is going to testify in today's antitrust hearing.
Fantasy RPG 'Guildings' debuts on Apple Arcade along with six other titles
Here's our complete list of all the games available on Apple Arcade and what's confirmed to be coming in the future.