Apple Card applications are now open to those who signed up for early access, but what kinds of information are you going to need to hand over? The answers to that question lay in an article shared by The Tape Drive (via The Loop) last month.

Those poking around iOS 13 beta were able to glean some of the requirements for signing up. Now that people can do exactly that, it bears repeating the kinds of information that potential Apple Card customers must share to get their foot in the door. The full onboarding text was also found deep within iOS 13.

Even though much of it is standard fare, there are some interesting tidbits of note.

The one that caught our eye was the fact that users may optionally share their Apple purchase history with Goldman Sachs during the sign-up process. As Steve Moser notes, letting the financier know that you recently purchased an iPhone might help your chances of being accepted.